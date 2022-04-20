Kite flying disrupts metro services in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Metro train services in Lucknow have been disrupted at least five times in a day, due to kite flying.

A statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) said, "A number of cases of kite flying near the Lucknow metro corridor are taking place, causing damage to the metro property and disrupting train services. Train services got disrupted several times on Monday, but the services were resumed immediately."

Kite flying near the metro corridor not only disrupts train services due to entangling of the thread with the Over Head Electrification (OHE) but can also prove fatal for the kite flier who is under high risk of getting electrocuted if the 'manjha' (thread) has any metal element on it and comes in contact with the 25,000-volt OHE.

There have been incidents of OHE tripping in the past leading to disruption of the metro services and on investigation, metal threads were also found entangled with the OHE, the statement further said.

A UPMRC spokesman said, "These types of incidents near the operational metro corridors are very dangerous as it may cause electrocution to the kite flyer because of the very high voltage running in the OHE. The live electricity can directly flow through these metallic strings into the body of the kite flyers resulting in casualty".

Kite flying was at its peak on Monday due to the 'Jamghat' festival.

As per the Central government guidelines, the use of Chinese manjha (thread prepared by using copper wire) is prohibited and banned.

During the lockdown period, two policemen were seriously injured by the Chinese manjha in Lucknow.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the UPMRC has appealed to the people of Lucknow to take this matter seriously and not fly kites near the operational metro corridor.

The organization also urged shopkeepers to be aware and educate the buyers to not to fly kites near the metro corridor.

The UPMRC has been conducting awareness drives about not flying kites near the metro corridor on a regular basis to ensure public safety and convenience along with the prevention of loss to metro property.

—IANS