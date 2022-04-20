Kitaabo- The Blue City Children's Literature Fest

Kitaabo –A Children Literature Festival was organized in Johpur from 19 Jan. 2016 to 21 Jan. 2016 by Desert Leaf Foundation at Vidhyashram International School, Jodhpur to celebrate literature in its many formats and preoccupations and as an annual looked-forward-to-event in the league of our other festivals like Akha Teej or Janmashtami: ensuring pervasive people's participation and engagement. It made even better sense to have a festival here, centered on children's literature because the gentle passivity of the Blue city is a great vehicle to transport children to the world of Kitaabo.

















His Excellence Maharaja of Jodhpur-Maharaj Gaj Singh, former Member of Parliament and a former High Commissioner of India as the Chief Guest inaugurated the festival on 19 Jan. 2017 , in presence of Her holiness Maharani Hemlataji Sahiba., Sh Vinay Kumay Jain ji.and Mrs Navin Menon, Chief Editor Chldren's Book Trust New Delhi.





Mrs Ira Sisodia Festival Director alongwith founder members of Desert Leaf Foundation-Mr Vikas Baliyan and Mr Gaurav Jain welcomed the Chief Guest and all other Guests. Informing about the aims and objectives of Kitaabo Festival ,Mrs Ira Sisodia informed that KITAABO –The Blue City Children's Fest is a literary festival for students in India and will provide a powerful platform to develop students' passion and love for literature with the Mission to create an annual national festival that is intimate fun, thought-provoking and sometimes challenging, to provide a platform which teachers can use to enthuse and inspire their students in studying Literature and to aspire to be unique among other literary festivals in using the region's rich environmental and cultural heritage and the passions of local writers and readers.

















Highlighting the Goals and Objectives of the festival, Mrs Ira Sisodia said that the festival is organized with aim to establish a flagship annual literary festival in India , focusing on and celebrating Indian authors mainly involved in children literature, to share a program that honours and utilises the nation's rich cultural heritage, to create new opportunities for social and cultural interaction , to provide a program of events which engages and inspires the interest of the national community in many forms of the written word , to deliver a program unique among other literary festivals in paying homage to the national and international landscape , to set up an inclusive forum that brings together those with a common interest in the field of literature and to build a public arena for the promotion and presentation of local and regional writing.





















Mr S P Verma ,Member Kitaabo Organising Committee and Director, VITD Meerut informed the gathering of more than 2500 audience about the Kitaabo competitions organized to celebrate Children's Literature Fest . He said that in three Kitaabo competitions on Poem composing, Short Story Writing and Question Framing , more than 5000 entries from 33 schools of seven states (Rajasthan, UP, Uttrakhand, Arunachal Pradesh,Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra) were received. A jury of judges evaluated the entries and selected the students as winners in three categories in two languages ie English and Hindi. The prize winning entries and some more selected entries from different schools are published by Desert Leaf Foundation through Vidya Prakashan, Meerut. The Chief Guest Maharaja Gajsingh ji released the five Kitaabo books entitled My Voice, Weaving Tales, Unanswered Questions, Dil ki Juban, and Katha Kahani.He was kind enough to distribute the prizes to the winners.





























Inaugurating the festival, Maharaja Gaj Singh appreciated the efforts of Desert Leaf Foundation for organizing a literature festival dedicated to children . He said "It is a wonderful idea to organize children literature festival and to provide a learning platform for children through activities, fun and theatre. Children are to be redirected towards books in this era of internet and technology. " In the Inaugural session, Maharani Hemlata ji shared a story in Marwari language. Latest edition of ANUBHUTI -a book of VIS was also released by the chief guest.





During three days festival , a total of 104 Workshops were taken up by 42 resource persons at nine designated places named Masti Manch, Jamghat, Popcornistan, Kathapur, Fun-Kaari, Qissa Kona, Navrang Nautanki,Think Tank, and Brain Train.In addition to workshops, film shows, Doodle Wall, Comment Wall, Books Exhibition,Puppet shows, Eklavya Origami and Paper Craft Corner, Food plaza ,Book Release ceremonies ,Meeting with Authors and Film Directors,etc were the other points of attraction.





In the festival Storytellers from varied backgrounds like Voice over Artists, Traditional Narrators, Folklore Artists, etc participated in conjunction with Craftsmen, Film screenings with Director's interpretation and audience dialogue, Book Readings, Book Release Ceremonies, amongst a host of activities spread over three days from 19th to 21st of January 2017. The festival saw a turnout of over 9,000 students from 22 schools and their parents.





The authors, artists, story –tellers, and performers who took the students workshops included Maharani Hemlata ji, Deepak Castelino, Rakesh Godhwani, Jayshree Mehta, Batul Mukhtiar, Roopa Pai, Pragati Madan (Talekraft), Dr Vikas Kapoor,Simran Godhwani, Deepak Pareekh, Dr CVR Murthy(Director, IIT Jodhpur), Jesin Quin (Graphic Novel Designer from England),Nikki Chandan, Coomi Vevaina, Gopal Acharya,Preeti Mehta, Mrs Navin Menon, Navin Pangti,Anubhav Syal, Batul Mukhtiyar,Deepali Shukla,Thakur N.S.Jasol,Smita Vyas, Madhu Mehta,Indu H., SP Verma , Varun Grover, Janki Sabesh, etc and Groups like Tale Kraft, ADHA –FULL, AKKA BAKKA Team, Eklavya, BLUE MADDLER, etc also participated.

















In the valedictory function on 21 Jan., 2017, a book entitled "Strings of Life" authored by Ms Boddhi Jaiin a class IX student of B D Somani International school, Mumbai was released by film producer and script writer Mr Manish Mundra, Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra and lyricist and story teller Varun Grover in presence of Mr SK Jain ,Chairman Vidya Group Meerut and Mr VK Jain, Chairman,VIS. It was a very successful event that thrilled the children and they learnt a lot through fun and activities.