Kisor-Mamata Twosome Remains

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prashant Kisor-Mamata Banerjee twosome remains, continues unabated aiming at 'non-break' for the ensuing 40+ years spilling over to her nephew Abhishek, his daughter Azania; the latter already is reported to be a "natural CM" in ever sense keeping all elders under her full command, they heed to her fully also as she is really "worthy being fully adept, ambi dexterous, virtuoso". Her "control" on her "peeshee" (Mamata) is full, both "naturally" made for each other, tailor-made, that is, temperament wise, decision wise, plan wise, implementation wise, opine TMC insiders matter-of-factly.





Kisor now is painstakingly explaining to Mamata in late hours the every nuance of chess that should be fully synonymous with Azania, Abhishek from now on itself lest at last moment, they be "defranchised, ditched, disenchanted", analyse TMC insiders adroitly.





According to political insiders in the state, come what may (from BJP, that is), the TMC, thanks to Prashant, Mamata, the TMC will continue to be the ruling party in West Bengal for the next 40 years or even more.



