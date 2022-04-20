Kirti Kulhari: Playing a cop in 'The Girl On The Train' was special

New Delhi: Despite mixed response that "The Girl On The Train" garnered, actress Kirti Kulhari, who plays a pivotal role, is happy with the audience response to her role. She essays Inspector Dalbir Kaur Bagga, a turbaned cop in London tracking a murder, and her character comes with an important twist in the end.

"It feels great to be appreciated for this role. Getting the chance to play a cop was in itself very special. This movie offered me the opportunity to collaborate with (director) Ribhu Dasgupta, (co-actors) Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. It was a creatively satisfying experience. After this movie, I feel like I am being encouraged to try different things as an actor," she tells IANS.

The film, which has Parineeti in the lead, is based on author Paula Hawkins's 2015 novel of the same name.

Kirti made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with "Khichdi: The Movie" and later went on to work in projects such as "Pink", "Indu Sarkar", "Mission Mangal", and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Her upcoming projects include "Shaadistan", the web show "Human", the short film "Charu", and the series "Four More Shots Please!" season 3.

—IANS