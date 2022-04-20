Kirti Kulhari: OTT a safer option now

Mumbai: She says the OTT space has emerged a safer option for everyone.





"Theatres are very less of an option right now. People are not considering (visiting theatres). Producers and distributors themselves are not considering doing theatre (release) because there is so much at risk. The world is in such a transit right now that it can really be a huge loss if the theatre thing does not work," Kirti told IANS.





"OTT has become a safer option now and a great option because you get to do what you love doing, which is acting, and people get to see you, and you get to do something substantial without the burden of whether a film would run at the box-office or not," she added.





The 38-year-old actress further said: "You just want to do your thing because you want to, and people watch it because they want to. I think everyone kind of gains from this kind of arrangement at the moment."





Kirti is now gearing up for the medical thriller web series "Human".

—IANS

