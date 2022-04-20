Kirti Kulhari: Do a lot of homework for my roles

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari says she tends to work a lot on script and role, adding that she met two psychologists to prepare for her role in web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

"I do a lot of homework for my roles -- I start researching about the character, their emotional graphs and what they are like. The beginning point of preparing for my character Anu Chandra for 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors', was meeting two psychologists to understand marital rape and its victims," Kirti said.

"This was a very interesting session which helped me understand what these victims are like, what are their stories, what it is that they go through and what makes them not leave that particular relationship," she added.

The actress continued: "I also tend to work a lot on the script, so I go through the scenes again and again, and understand the subtext. For 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors', I spoke a lot to my writers and directors, and we also had workshops where we read the whole script with our directors and all the co-actors which I thought was an amazing thing to do."

"This entire process of preparing for the role began almost one and a half months before we started shooting. For me, it usually starts the moment I say yes to a character because then there's always things happening in the background - Either I'm thinking about the character, questioning things or collecting information from whatever sources possible," she added.

The actress continued: "Then I'm assimilating this information, analysing it, processing it and then slowly and steadily with the so-called fictional text we have, I put this factual and fictional information together to create a character. I always create a background for my characters - where they come from, where were they born, what was their childhood like - which helps make them real people for me."

"I think I am also a very switch-on, switch-off kind of an actor so I can go in and out of the shot, and just do my bit, and come out of it and be okay," she concluded.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors also features Pankaj Tripathi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, Shilpa Shukla, Pankaj Saraswat, Ayaz Khan, Kalyanee Mulay, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Khushboo Atre, and Tirrtha Murbadkar.

The eight-part courtroom drama series has been directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee, and written by Apurva Asrani. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

—IANS