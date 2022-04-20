Kirti Kulhari: As a teenager, I lacked self confidence

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari says she struggled with self-confidence and self-esteem issues as a teenager, and discovered internal strength growing up.

"Making the first move in life might seem like climbing a mountain, especially when we're younger and you're getting to know yourself and the world," Kirti said.

Looking back, the actress shared: "I know the thought of being the first one to express yourself can be daunting. As a teenager, I lacked self-confidence and self-esteem, and always wondered if I could make the first move."

"As I grew up and found who I am internally, I realised it's actually empowering to be the first mover. It takes a lot of courage, but being the first person to ask someone out, or even to actually propose to someone is incredibly empowering -- I actually asked my husband Saahil Sehgal to marry me! Once you've done it, like everything else in life, you laugh at yourself and go -- that was super easy," she added.

Kirti will be seen in the Hindi remake of "The Girl On The Train", a project tentatively titled "Shaadistan", the third season of "Four More Shots Please", and the short film "Charu".

She will also be seen opening up about the pressures of making the first move in a relationship in the series "Dating These Days". The show will go live on Bumble's YouTube channel on December 7. —IANS