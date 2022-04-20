Kirti Kulhari: ''Every body is bikini body''

Mumbai: Sharing a picture of herself in bikini on Instagram, actress Kirti Kulhari imparted a message.

She wrote: "All those who choose to wear a bikini already have the body for it... Every body is bikini body."

Reacting to one user''s comment, Kirti further said: "Jo jaisa hai use khud pe naaz hona chahiye."

In the picture, Kirti is seen soaking sun in a printed bikini.

On the work front, Kirti is currently being lauded for her role in the second season of the Amazon Prime web series "Four More Shots Please!".

