    Kirti Kulhari: ''Every body is bikini body''

    April 20, 2022


    Mumbai: Sharing a picture of herself in bikini on Instagram, actress Kirti Kulhari imparted a message.

    She wrote: "All those who choose to wear a bikini already have the body for it... Every body is bikini body."

    Reacting to one user''s comment, Kirti further said: "Jo jaisa hai use khud pe naaz hona chahiye."

    In the picture, Kirti is seen soaking sun in a printed bikini.

    On the work front, Kirti is currently being lauded for her role in the second season of the Amazon Prime web series "Four More Shots Please!".

