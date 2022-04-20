    Menu
    Kirti Kulhari starts reading Bhagavad Gita

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari is currently reading the Bhagavad Gita.

    Taking to Instagram, Kirti wrote: "Finally, I feel ready to start reading #theholygeeta. I just know all the answers lie therein... And I also know, there will be no questions anymore.. There will be nothing to seek, nothing to find...just a Life to live... in all its beauty,in all its glory."

    Along with it, she posted a few pictures where we seee her reading the holy scripture.

    "Stay blessed everyone,And thank you @rajsingh_chaudhary for gifting me this most special gift -#giftofwisdom," she added.

    — IANS

