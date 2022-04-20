Kirti Kulhari on nature: Not everyone can be an activist but we can all do our bit

Mumbai: Actress Kirti Kulhari has urged everyone to do their bit to preserve nature. She said amid lockdown the air is cleaner, rivers are healthier and noise level is low, and that we should all be ashamed and truly change our ways.

Kirti took to Instagram, where she shared a black-and-white photograph of herself.

"#Day3#Selfloveweek I love that - ''I care about the environment and everything that affects it and always respectful towards all aspects of nature''. I don''t know when did it start, but I really started being careful about taking what I need from nature and being careful about not wasting it''s resources or taking it for granted...

"Not everyone can be an activist but we can all do our bit on a daily basis to save water, electricity , not wasting food , using natural products or minimal chemicals for cleaning and washing everything in our houses , growing food without chemicals, not correcting things that we don''t really need and so many other things," was her opinion.

She urged everyone to do their bit and make each a healthier place.

"Today during the #lockdown, we are all seeing and feeling how the air is cleaner, rivers are healthier, noise levels are low...the pollution levels all over the world have gone down..why ?? Because humans are locked up.. wow... we should all be ashamed and truly change our ways.

"Nature provides us and we have''nt learnt to be grateful.. let''s do our bit in making this world a healthier place."

Kirti was recently seen in the second season of "Four More Shots Please!", which is reportedly the most-watched show from India so far this year on Amazon Prime Video.

The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

--IANS