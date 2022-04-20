Kipchoge, Degefa win titles at Delhi Half Marathon

News Delhi: Rio Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya lived up to the expectations to win the mens title, while Ethiopian Worknesh Degefa captured the womens title in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon held here on Sunday.





Kipchoge clocked 59. 44 minutes, while Yigrem Demelash of Ethiopia finished second with a timing of 59.48 minutes. Kenya's Augustine Choge was third after finishing the race in 1.00.01 hour.





In the women's race, Degefa clocked an hour, seven minutes and 42 seconds to finish 10 seconds ahead of second-placed compatriot Ababel Yeshaneh.





Kenyan Helah Kiprop claimed the third spot with a timing of an hour, eight minutes and 11 seconds.





--IANS