Kingpin Of Uttarakhand Ayurved University Recruitment Scam Arrested

Dehradun (The Hawk): Police arrested the kingpin of the Uttarakhand Ayurved University recruitment scam Mrinal Dhulia from New Delhi on Tuesday. He had duped the youths of crores of rupees in the name of getting them jobs in the Ayurved University. The state president of Unemployed Ayurvedic Pharmacist Federation Azad Dimri had lodged case against Mrinal Dimri in 2019 in the Nehru Colony Police Station. Mrinal had obtained stay order from the Nainital High against his arrest. Police gave the report to the High Court saying that Mrinal was not cooperating in the investigations after which the High Court scrapped the stay order. Police had announced the reward of Rs 2500 for his arrest. It is said that Mrinal Dhulia had carried out this scam on the patronage of former Registrar Mrityunjay Mishra. Dhulia used to tell the unemployed persons that he was the close aide of Mrityunjay Mishra.15 people who had been duped by Mrinal Dhulia have come forward and five of them have contacted the police, but they have not given the complaint. Mrinal Dhulia who is the resident of GTM Mohkampur had opened an office in Nehru Colony by the name Ojaswi Associates. He used to run the Panchkarma Hospital at the Ayurved University on PPP Mode due to which he came close to Registrar Mrityunjay Mishra. He used to tell the people that he was running the university. The university announced recruitment on 135 posts. Mrinal Dhulia created the impression as if he was to carry out all the recruitments. Many youths contacted him for jobs and he took crores of rupees from them, but no one was provided recruitment. The youths created a ruckus and he gave back cheques of Rs 83 lakhs which bounced. After this, the state president of Unemployed Ayurvedic Pharmacist Federation Azad Dimri lodged a case against him in the Nehru Colony Police Station. Police had earlier arrested Mrityunjay Mishra on September 2019 and he is in jail since then.

Mrinal had run away to Bengaluru and then moved to Mumbai. He came to Delhi and tried to open business and was living in a flat in the Green Park area. When Police reached his home, they were told that he had gone to Jammu for a meeting. He was arrested by the Police in Delhi near the Sonipat highway when he was returning back. He was presented in court from where he was sent to jail.