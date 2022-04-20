King George's Medical University canteen fined after insects found in food

Lucknow: The King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on its canteen manager and a warning of disciplinary and legal action after insects and worms were found in the food served to doctors in the COVID-19 wards.

The varsity has also set up a committee to keep a check on the quality of food at the canteen.

The decision came a day after the Resident Doctors' Welfare Association (RDWA) complained of 'insects and larvae' in the 'dal' being provided to doctors on duty in the COVID-19 ward.

"It is so inhuman to treat our frontline healthcare warriors with such grim facilities when governments world over are doing so much for their well-being," the RDWA said in its complaints to the KGMU administration.

In an official statement, the KGMU has said that a food quality check committee consisting of representatives of Resident Doctors' Association, nursing association and employees' council had been formed.

This committee will conduct regular surprise inspections and ensure that food quality at the university is continuously re-checked by the food security officer.

A sample of the food prepared at the canteen will have to be sent for the same.

The doctors on COVID-19 duty have also complained of poor accommodation provided to them.

For this, the KGMU said that long term demand of the resident doctors will also be solved after discussion with the quarantine committee.

The KGMU is the biggest medical facility that has been dealing with COVID-19 patients.

