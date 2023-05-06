King Charles III, Queen Camilla wave to crowds from Buckingham Palace balcony

London: On Saturday, King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Queen Camilla waved to thousands of cheering, flag-waving citizens from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

A gilded carriage brought the monarch back from Westminster Abbey on a day of pomp and grandeur in London, and he made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in his regal robes and the Imperial State Crown.

Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as Princess Anne and Prince Edward, joined him on the balcony.—Inputs from Agencies