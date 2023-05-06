King Charles III anointed UK's new monarch in historic, multi-faith event

London: On a soggy Saturday, King Charles III was formally crowned as the 40th King of the United Kingdom in a ceremony that echoed the Coronation of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago, complete with pomp, pageantry, and choir music inside the iconic Westminster Abbey.

It was with church bells, trumpets, and shouts of "God Save the King" that the 74-year-old new monarch was properly enthroned with the jewel-encrusted St. Edward's Crown, which dates back 360 years.

After the ceremony, the King and Queen Camilla made their customary appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, where they were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and a reduced selection of frontline royals, all of whom waved to the hundreds of people who had waited in the rain for hours to see the newly crowned royals.—Inputs from Agencies