Kin Of Bulandshahr Road Accident Victim Gets Rs 15 Lakh Compensation

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar and District Magistrate (DM) Diwakar Singh on Sunday handed over Rs 15 lakh cheque as compensation to the family of late Sudiksha Bhati, who died in a road accident in Bulandshahr.

Bhati was allegedly being chased by harassers while she was going to meet her relatives in Bulandshahr. She was living in Dadri Tehsil of Gautam Buddh Nagar district and was on holiday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victim was supposed to return to college in the US on August 20.

Sathendra Bhati, the paternal uncle of Sudiksha said she was studying in the US for a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crores from HCL. —ANI