KIMS Hospitals Sets New Precedent In Organ Donation With 'Swap Registry'

Hyderabad : The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals has set new standards in organ donation and transplant by creating a 'swap registry'.



A team of experts at KIMS Hospitals led by Senior Transplantation Surgeon Padmashri Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah, have transplanted a compatible kidney of a donor from one family to a recipient of a different family, and vice versa.





This form of kidney exchange or swap is a simple barter practice, which helps protect lives of two individuals.

Santosh 16 yrs, son (name changed), who was suffering from kidney ailment due to end-stage renal disease needed a kidney transplant for surviving and his Father Ramana - 42 yrs (name changed), wanted to donate his kidney to his son but he couldn't donate his kidney, as father and son blood group didn't match.

On the other hand, Pavan Kumar -26 yrs, son (Name Changed) who was suffering from end-stage renal disease needed a kidney for surviving and his father Kishore -56 yrs (Name Changed) wanted to donate his kidney to his son but he couldn't donate his kidney to his son, as father and son blood group didn't match.

Interestingly, the blood group of Ramana matched with that of Pavan Kumar and Kishore group was a suitable match for Santosh.

So the doctors at KIMS Hospitals had suggested SWAP Kidney Transplant.

Both the families has agreed for it.





After counseling by Doctors at KIMS Hospitals and detailed medical work-up.

Both these families were sent to Authorization Committee for Organ Transplantation, Governemnt of Telangana, the regulatory authority for all necessary clearances before the procedure of swap transplant was conducted at KIMS Hospitals.





These procedures were performed and both the patients and their donors were discharged within 12 days of surgeries.

The recipients and their donors are leading active lives setting an example for most others in the society, a hospital statement said here today.

--UNI