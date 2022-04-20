Kim presides over key meeting to discuss 'new policies for further increasing nuclear war deterrence'

Pyongyang: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a meeting of Central Military Commission, wherein "important military steps and organizational and political measures to further bolster up the overall armed forces" were discussed, state media reported on Sunday (local time).

KCNA in its report said: "Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation in line with the general requirements for the building and development of the armed forces of the country."

According to the report, crucial measures for 'considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces of the Korean People's Army' were taken at the meeting.

As per a report in news agency Yonhap, the state media usually report Kim's activity a day after it happens.

Earlier this month, Kim Jong-un has made his 'first public appearance' after nearly 20 days of absence.

The report of Kim's illness started doing rounds following his absence at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the birthday of late state founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, last month. (ANI)