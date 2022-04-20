Kim Kardashian supports stepfather Bruce Jenner�s sextransition

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is �very supportive� of her stepfather�s decision of transition, who is transitioning to a woman, reported a popular website. �Kim has been very supportive of Bruce and has even been actively involved in his transformation and changing looks. She�s enlisting her hair colourist, Tracey Cunningham, to do his highlights and her glam squad, including Mario Dedivanovic, are on hand to give him make-up tips, a source told Grazia magazine. �She�s always been on his side and feels he should be free to express himself however he wants,� added the source. Last week, Kim spoke out in support of Jenner, saying he would speak about his �journey� when he is ready. Kim�s support for her stepfather are said to have been carefully planned by her mother, the Olympian�s ex-wife Kris Jenner. �Kim was visiting Bruce (afterwards), to make sure he was happy with her appearance on the show. Everything the Kardashians do is pre-planned and carefully orchestrated and Kim�s comments were no different,� the source said.