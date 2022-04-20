Kim Jong-un holds politburo meeting of N.Korean ruling party

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a politburo meeting of the country's ruling Workers' Party, during which he launched an "80-day campaign" for the development of the economy, state-media reported on Tuesday.

In a report, Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said: "The meeting discussed, as its first agenda item, the issue of successfully greeting the Eighth Congress of the Party by waging a dynamic 80-day campaign of the entire party, the whole country and all the people.





"The remaining days is the period of year-end struggle and also the last phase of carrying out the five-year strategy for national economic development put forth at the Seventh Congress of the party."

In August, Kim admitted that his five-year economic development plan ending this year failed to achieve intended goals due to unexpected internal and external challenges, and pledged to unveil a new scheme, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The current five-year economic development plan was adopted when the North held a previous party congress in May 2016.

—IANS