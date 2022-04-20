Kim Cattrall returns to London stage in 'Linda'

London: Kim Cattrall is set to return to the London stage in a new play set in the "vicious" world of the beauty industry. The "Sex and the City" star will take the title role in "Linda", written by Penelope Skinner, at the Royal Court from November 25, reported BBC online. She'll play a top marketing executive with a beauty company who realises her career has hit a brick wall. Royal Court artistic director Vicky Featherstone described Linda as a "bold, beautifully written play". She said it was about "a 55-year-old woman and her fight to remain visible in her world". Cattrall was last on the London stage two years ago playing a faded Hollywood star in Tennessee Williams' "Sweet Bird of Youth" at the Old Vic. "Linda" will be directed by Michael Longhurst, whose credits for the Royal Court include hit drama Constellations, now back in London after a UK tour. PTI