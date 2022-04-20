Killing Of Ex-MLAs Son May Rock UP Assembly And Legislative Council

Lucknow: The son of a former BJP MLA was shot dead at a spot close to the Uttar Pradesh legislature complex late last night and the law and order issue is again likely to rock the state Assembly and the Legislative Council tomorrow.

Anticipating the possibility of uproar in the Assembly, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit said if members were bent upon derailing the listed business, stopping the live telecast during pandemonium may be considered as there was a perception that proceedings were sometimes disrupted for publicity.

Vaibhav Tiwari (36), son of former Domariyaganj MLA Prem Prakash Tiwari, was allegedly shot at from point blank range at the Kasmanda House, barely 300 metres from the UP legislature building and the state BJP headquarters, police officials said.

His father was the BJP MLA from Domariyaganj in 1989, 1991 and 1993. In 2014, he had joined the Samajwadi Party though in this years Assembly polls, he campaigned for the BJP.

The killing happened at a time when the opposition has been attacking the Adityanath dispensation on the law and order front. Opposition MLAs indicated that they were in no mood to spare the government over Vaibhav Tiwaris killing, an incident that sent shock-waves across the political spectrum.

"We will not allow the House to function. The state government has to give a categorical answer on the law and order situation. It has to make clear who is patronising criminal elements," Samajwadi Party legislator Sunil Singh Sajan told PTI.

The first two days of the ongoing winter session of the state legislature witnessed turmoil over law and order and other issues leading to repeated adjournments.

The scene is unlikely to be any different in both the Houses tomorrow as the opposition has decided to press for a discussion on the law and order situation.

"As soon as the Question Hour is over, we will press for a discussion. If the government runs away from discussion, we will launch a mass movement," Sajan said.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state Assembly, Ajay Kumar Singh Lallu said, "It is indeed a very serious matter. There is fear among the public and not a day passes off in UP without any major incident of crime."

We will raise this issue aggressively in the Assembly tomorrow and seek answer from the government, he said.

The lone MLA of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Sahender Singh, too criticised the UP government for the "poor law and order situation" in the state.

"I will definitely raise the issue of deteriorating law and order scenario in the House. The situation is so poor that criminals do not fear the police and go scot-free after committing crime," he said.

UP Assembly Speaker Dixit, however, was not amused at the possibility of the listed business of the House being disrupted.

"We may consider stopping the live telecast of proceedings...It may not be the entire proceedings, but only the portion during which there is pandemonium...But, no decision has been taken or declaration made in this regard so far, we are only contemplating," Dixit told PTI. "There is a perception that law makers stall proceedings to gain easy publicity," he said.

Tabling of the first supplementary budget is on tomorrows agenda in the legislative business after the question and zero hours.

The agenda for the session that concludes on December 22 also includes introduction of bills to repeal ordinances for creating the Prayag Raj Mela authority, Allahabad for holding Kumbh, and ensuring stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those trading in spurious liquor. PTI