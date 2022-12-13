Killing father and placing his chopped body in an open borewell in K'taka

Bagalkot (The Hawk): In Karnataka's Bagalkot district, a guy killed his father and chopped up his body into 30 pieces before stuffing it in an open borewell, according to authorities.

According to the authorities, 50-year-old Parashuram used to beat up his 20-year-old son Vittal upon his return home each day.

On December 6, Vittal and Parashuram got into a fight, and as a result, Vittal killed Parashuram with an iron rod. The body of Parshuram was then broken up and placed inside the borewell by Vittal.

Locals reported a foul stench coming from the borewell to the police, who then questioned Vittal because they thought he might be involved.

The defendant admitted to the crime when being questioned.

Police have submitted body parts recovered from a borewell for an autopsy.

