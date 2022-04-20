Killers Of Hindutva Leader Still At Large

Lucknow:Lucknow police is yet to nab the criminals involved in the gruesome killing of Hindutva leader Ranjeet Bachchan here on Sunday.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said here on Monday that very soon the case would be solved.

The Lucknow police, which turned into Police Commissioner system last month, was making all-out efforts to nab the culprits and has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information regarding them. Eight teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The CCTV footage and the photos of the two suspected criminals were also released in the public domain on Sunday night. Bachchan was shot dead by criminals when he was on morning walk. He was the international president of Vishwa Hindu Maha Sabha. UNI