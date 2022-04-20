Killed 400 Terrorists In Revenge To 41 Martyrs: Yogi

Hardoi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the capability to make everything happen and the country salutes to his revenge of killing 400 terrorists in return of 'our 41 martyrs'.

The Chief Minister, who gifted a new medical college to the district along with several other development schemes here, asked the people at a public meeting to raise such loud slogans that the Indian Army can hear their appreciation. Union Health Minister J P Nadda was also present on the occasion.

"We have taken the revenge of our 41 martyrs and it is our daring PM, who knows how to reply the enemy in their den," he said, adding that Mr Modi has shown his clear intention that the country will never compromise on security. Talking about the new medical college to be set up in the district headquarters, he said once the medical colleges starts functioning, every year, 100 new doctors would get MBBS degree from here. "Hardoi would get a new identity in the country, when doctors passing out from here would serve the patients all over the country and even abroad. This medical college has been gifted by the PM to the people of Hardoi, so that people get quality and affordable medical facilities near their homes," he said. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nadda said Ayushman Bharat is the largest scheme in the world and now, almost all the poor have been included in the scheme. UP has been given 13 medical colleges, with one in Hardoi, to improve the health facilities in the state, he added. UNI