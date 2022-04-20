Kieran Dowell signs three-year deal with Norwich City FC

London: Norwich City FC have completed the signing of England U-21 international midfielder Kieran Dowell from Everton for an undisclosed fee. Dowell has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Carrow Road.

Speaking to canaries.co.uk following his move to Norwich City, the 22-year-old said: "It's a massive step in my career which is why I had to make sure it's the right decision for me. I didn't want to rush into anything. I had a few offers but after speaking with Stuart (Webber) and the boss (Daniel Farke) and having a look around the training centre, I knew this was the place for me."

Dowell joined the Toffees aged seven and progressed through the club's academy before making his first senior appearance in the UEFA Europa League in 2014.

His first Premier League start came against the Canaries at Goodison Park at the end of the 2015-16 campaign. In the 2016-17 season, Dowell scored five goals in 22 appearances, as Everton's U23 squad became the inaugural winners of Premier League 2.

He has since spent time out on loan, scoring 17 goals across spells with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby County and, most recently, Wigan Athletic, where he netted a hat-trick in July's 8-0 win over Hull City.

Dowell has become a regular for the Three Lions at youth level, representing England's U-16s, 17s, 18s, 20s and 21s teams since 2012, winning the U-20 FIFA World Cup in 2017.

— IANS