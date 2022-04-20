Kids have honest reactions, they do not filter their thoughts : Huma Qureshi

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is judging Zee TV's talent hunt show 'India's Best Dramebaaz', says the show is fun because children come up with the honest reactions, they do not filter their thoughts.

Talking to UNI, Huma said the show is a great platform and a wonderful idea.

Huma, who has marked a debut on Television with this show, says she is very excited to be a part of 'India's Best Dramebaaz'.

"We are going to do dramapanti all the time in the show. I wanted to do TV from such a long time. When this show came to me I felt it would be a fun show. I really like children and I think personally I handle the kids very nicely. I behave like best friends to them," she said.

"In my home also I make it a fun activity for my niece and nephews. So I feel I am good with children. The show is fun, because kids are honest, they are fun loving, and I wanted to hang out with them and so this is a cool show to be a part of," she said.

Huma, who has replaced cancer-stricken Sonali Bendre as a judge on the show, said she was praying for her speedy recovery.

"Of course we were very upset. I know Sonali socially very well. She is a friend. She

is such a positive person and I feel if anyone can defeat this disease then it is Sonali only. And I have full confidence that she will come back very soon and all of us in the show, we, the children are looking forward to join us back," Huma said.

On her criteria of judging the children on the show, Huma said,"kids are not to be judged. We want to give them space to be more confident to be more expressive, because these kids are already so good so with this platform they will become better."

When asked how do they handle kids on the show, as they are sensitive, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame actress said, "we handle them by being sensitive. And we are not going to make it a competitive thing. Sometimes it's not about the competition but it is about giving them a holistic space to grow."

On who is the most strict judge among the three-Vivek Oberoi,Omung Kumar,and herself, Huma said,"I think all of us are strict in our own ways. But we are realisitic. We are not strict in that sense. I think all three of us are very fond of children. We tried that kids don't feel bad when they get eliminated. We give them gifts, we say them next time do more homework and come again. So when they leave they don't cry. We want to send the kids happy."

If there is any pressure on the kids,the actress said,"parents are very senstive with their kids. And it shows in their upbringing too. Parents want their kids to do well, perform good, and these kids are all rounder. They are good in their studies, they are toppers in schools. So the kids are not being pushed in one direction only. And I think one should have a good, normal and a happy childhood."

Telling her parameters of signing a script, Huma said,"There are no such parameters. Sometimes I see a character which is not played by me, so I go for that. Sometime there is a director or actor whom I want to work with so it varies accordingly."

'India's Best Dramebaaz' air every weekend on Zee TV at 2100 hrs.