Kidney Racket: One More Arrested

Dehradun: The police today arrested another accused in the kidney transplant racket unearthed recently, taking the total number of arrests to 10. Shrinivas Chauhan, who assisted doctors in conducting the transplant surgery on donors besides doing X-rays, was arrested last night from Chandrabhaga area of Rishikesh, police said.

The police have already arrested kingpin of the racket, Amit Raut, his brother Jivan, a nurse named Sarla, Raut's driver Billu and Rajiv Chaudhary, who ran the hospital, and his wife Anupama.

However, four more accused, including Raut's son Akshay, are still at large, the police said, adding the police teams were searching for them at different places. The racket was busted on September 11 at Gangotri Charitable Hospital in Lal Tappar area of rural Dehradun. PTI