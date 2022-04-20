Kidney Racket: 9 Bank Accounts With Rs 74 Lakh Deposit Freezed

Dehradun: Stepping up its probe into the kidney transplant racket busted at a charitable hospital in the district, the Uttarakhand Police today freezed nine bank accounts of persons whose names have cropped up in connection with the case.

The accounts freezed by the investigating team are with different banks and belong to Dr Amit Kumar and Dr Akshay Kumar of the hospital, and Anupama Chaudhry, wife of Rajiv Chaudhry who ran the hospital on lease, SSP Nivedita Kukreti said. Altogether, Rs 74,50,000 have been found in these accounts and the bank authorities concerned have been asked to stop all transactions related to these accounts, she said. "Five of these bank accounts belong to Amit Kumar, one to Akshay and three to Anupama," the officer said, adding the bank branches are located in Mumbai and Gurgaon.

Two persons whose kidneys were removed and two others who were kept waiting at the hospital to undergo the surgery have recorded their statements with the magistrate, police added. The state police had yesterday issued lookout notices against seven persons, including doctors, in the case. Police sources said illegally removed kidneys at the Gangotri Charitable Hospital were being transplanted to affluent people from Gulf countries like Oman in return for hefty sums of money. PTI