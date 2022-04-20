Kidnapped Sikh community leader in Afghanistan released from captivity: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh Community of Afghanistan, who was kidnapped in Chamkani district of Paktia province on June 22, has been released from captivity.

"We convey our appreciation to the government of Afghanistan and tribal elders from the area, whose efforts secured the return of Nidan Singh," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the "targeting and persecution" of minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters remains a matter of grave concern.

"In a recent decision, India has decided to facilitate the return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members facing security threats in Afghanistan to India," it added.

UNI