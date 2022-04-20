Kickass Torrents is back thanks to original KAT staff

The KickassTorrents website (also known as Kickass Torrents, or just KAT) has been resurrected. A group of the original staff, which first brought the community part of the site back at katcr.co, have now relaunched the infamous torrent site at katcr.co/new, with the same look and feel as the original. Unsurprisingly, the site is already seeing technical issues, likely not helped by the load of many torrent users eager to check it out.





Back in July, the original KAT site went down after alleged founder Artem Vaulin was arrested. The world's most popular torrent site disappeared off the internet, though genuine mirrors and fake sites quickly sprang up to take its place.





Now, some five months later, the original KAT staff is doing its best to bring the site back to formal glory:





"The majority of our original staff, admins, and moderation team joined us after Kat.cr went down — which is something we're very proud of," the KATcr team told TorrentFreak. "This shows the loyalty, dedication, and real love for KAT that we all share. We have all our major uploaders on board and they continued to share tirelessly even before the torrent engines returned. The torrent community can continue to expect to see uploads from all the names they know and trust."





And that last part is what truly makes this new site stand out from all the others trying to bring KAT back. Having many of the original torrent uploaders means fresh content that millions of users — as well as other torrent sites, from The Pirate Bay to the smallest torrent site — will want to grab.





That said, it's important to remember that while this appears to be the best attempt to bring KAT back yet, the motivations of the staff are not yet clear. Furthermore, there's not guarantee katcr.co will be around for very long.