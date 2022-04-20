Kiara Advani: Wants to be that actor who is good in every film

New Delhi: Kiara Advani has the right lines when she opens up about her future plans. She wants to be "that actor who is good in every film", does not want to be defined by her hits and misses in Hindi film industry.

The Bollywood actress made her debut with the 2016 dud "Fugly", but has since then made a mark with some good performances in films such as "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Lust Stories", "Kabir Singh" and "Good Newwz".

In her seven-year-journey, Kiara has also faced failures with "Laxmii" and "Machine".

Does the industry define an actor through hits and misses? "If I look back in my journey, the opportunities I got — whether it is 'Kabir Singh' or 'Lust Stories' — were incredible opportunities that came to me at a time when not so many people knew me, so, yes, at the end of the day if the audience loves your work and appreciates your work that's when people will again want to take in another film. So, that is why we put a lot of pressure on us," Kiara told IANS.

The actress hopes to achieve flawlessness when it comes to her craft.

"I don't want to be defined by success or failure. I want to be that actor who is good in every film. That is what I am hoping to achieve," she said.

Kiara's last release "Indoo Ki Jawaani" dropped on OTT amid lockdown, but she has a busy year ahead, with her films such as "Shershaah", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" lined up.

"It's an exciting time. These are all different projects and I am excited. 'Shershaah' will be the next film to come out. I am really excited to shoot these films," she summed up.

—IANS