Kiara Advani: My journey has been special

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Fugly, which was a no-show at the box office. However, she was later seen in hits such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress cannot name a particular role as gamechanger in her career, but credits all her work for the success she enjoys today.

"For me I think every film (mattered) -- right from my first film because that is what gave me my first step into the film industry. People also say �Kabir Singh' and �Lust Stories' (but) every film has been a turning point in my life. I would want every film to be like that, even my future films. So, I can't think of just one film. I think my entire journey has been special," Kiara told IANS.

The actress, whose latest release is "Indoo Ki Jawaani", has a string of releases coming up. She will be seen in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer "Shershaah", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kartik Aaryan and the star-studded "Jug Jug Jeeyo".

--IANS