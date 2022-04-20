Kiara Advani makes most of every sunset

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani has been soaking in the mellow sun lately, going by her latest social media post.

Kiara''s new Instagram image sees her enjoying the sunset at a swimming pool.

"Making the most of every sunset ," she captioned the image, which currently has over 1.3 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kiara has several films lined up in the coming months. She stars in the comedy film "Indoo Ki Jawani". She will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in "Shershaah", which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra.

She has also has "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". The film is a follow-up of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

--IANS