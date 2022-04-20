Kiara Advani's Mantra: 'Swim, Sleep, Hydrate, Eat, Repeat'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, on social media, shared the mantra she follows.

Kiara posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a pink and white bikini and captioned it, "Swim, Sleep, Hydrate, Eat Repeat."

Kiara's recent release was "Indoo Ki Jawaani", which revolves around a dating application. The actress has three films lined up over the next months -- "Shershaah" opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. —IANS