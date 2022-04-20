Khushbu detained amid row over VCK MP's comments on Hindu women

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, who recently jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP, was detained on Tuesday by the police near Muttukkadu while she was on her way to Chidambaram to participate in a protest rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a protest in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district against Lok Sabha Member and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalan's demeaning remarks on women citing Manusmriti.

Thirumavalavan in an online seminar said as per the Hindu Dharma and the Manu Dharma all 'women are created by God as prostitutes'.

Khushbu voiced her protest against Thirumavalavan's speech and later police complaints were lodged against him.

Khushbu was detained while she was on her way to participate in the protest, which did not get police permission.

"When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality (sic)?" Khushbu tweeted.

"Or is @AIADMKOfficial govt aware that #VCK is capable of riots and goondaism and they fear the same?" she added.

According to her, the protest will continue till their last breath to protect the dignity of women.

"The VCK need not be happy at our arrest. We have been arrested because of our strength. We will not backtrack," Khushbu said.

According to her, the country is now governed by the Constitution framed by B.R. Ambedkar and Thirumavalavan is taking about something that was written about 3,500 years back.

Khushubu said the Manusmriti which was written in Sanskrit has been translated into Hindi and into English.

"It is only Thirumavalavan who is speaking ill of women and not the BJP. We will not stop till Thirumavalavan tenders an apology," she added.

Tamil Nadu BJP Women's wing has organised a statewide protest against Thirumavalavan on Tuesday.

The VCK is an ally of the DMK. The DMK and its other political allies are supporting Thirumavalavan and have demanded the police to withdraw the cases registered against him.

Some years back movie lyricist Vairamuthu courted controversy by saying that the Hindu Goddess Andal was a Devadasi citing some research report made by a researcher in an American University.

Sometime back a YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam had aired a video that allegedly denigrated Lord Murugan and the prayer Kanda Shasti Kavacham sung by devotees to seek his blessings.

The police have arrested Sentil Vasan and Sundara Natarajan, who were associated with the controversial YouTube channel, on a complaint from the state BJP.

While the BJP held a protest against Karuppar Koottam, the DMK and its allies maintained a studied silence on the issue.

