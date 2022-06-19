Khuba To Lead IDY Celebrations June 21 From GOL Gumbaz, Vijayapura, Karnataka

New Delhi (The Hawk): On the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY), Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the Yoga Day observation from Mysuru Palace, Mysuru, Karnataka.

In the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as the country celebrates 75th year of independence, International Yoga Day celebrations will be held at 75 prominent Heritage spots across the country. GOL Gumbaz, Vijayapura, Karnataka is one of them. Sh Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers will lead the yoga celebrations from GOL Gumbaz, Vijayapura, Karnataka on 21st June 2022. Apart from Mysuru, Halebeedu, Hampi, Pattadakal and Vijayapura are some other sites in Karnataka where the International Yoga day celebrations will be held.

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated on 21st June every year worldwide. This year, the 8th edition of IDY will be organised in India and across the globe on the theme of ‘Yoga for Humanity’ which was announced by Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address. Hon. PM’s address will be live streamed on DD National and other DD Channels from 6:40 am to 7:00 am. A Digital Yoga Exhibition at Mysuru will be organised to showcase highlights and achievements of all previous editions of International Day of Yoga.

The theme 'Yoga for Humanity' reflects the vital role played by Yoga during the pandemic in promoting physical and emotional wellbeing. Observance of IYD projects ‘Brand India at Global Stage’ while showcasing its iconic places. A custom made 45-minute protocol namely, Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) has been prepared and a mass demonstration will be organised.

This year, one of the major highlights of the IDY observation will be the ‘Guardian Ring’, whereby the yoga celebrations happening across the world will be relayed throughout the Yoga Day. “The Guardian Ring” underlines “One Sun, One earth” concept and denotes the unifying power of Yoga.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on 21st June 2015. The IDY resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2014 came at the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and was passed by unanimous consent.