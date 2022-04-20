�Khoobsurat� jodi Sonam Kapoor-Fawad Khan will be back!

Mumbai: They looked stunning together in �Khoobsurat� and set the silverscreen ablaze with their too-hot-to-handle chemistry. Here, we are talking about Sonam Kapoor and her Royal prince charming- Fawad Afzal Khan. Reports suggest that this 'jodi' will soon be back on the silverscreen in the adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestseller - �Battle for Bittora�. The film which is scheduled to go on floors in June will be a political story with elements of romance. Sonam and Fawad rocked the big screen in �Khoobusrat�, a film that launched the Pakistani actor in Bollywood. The handsome actor was already a huge hit among the Indian TV viewers are Zaroon Junaid in Zindagi channel�s �Zindagi Gulzar Hai�. He also featured in another show titled �Humsafar�, which went on to make him an icon of romance. Here�s looking forward to seeing him back again.