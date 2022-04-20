Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Hima Das will be torchbearer

Guwahati(Assam): Indian ace sprinter Hima Das will be the torchbearer in the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020, which will commence on Friday here.

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games will commence at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju are expected to be present at the opening ceremony.

Around 6,800 athletes across 37 (states and union territories) teams will compete in a total of 20 sports events. Electric cars will be used at the venues of the games under the Go-Green Programme.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rijiju sent off the athletes for the competition. Boxer Mary Kom, Sports Secretary Radheshyam Jhulaniya, Director General of SAI Sandip Pradhan Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet Ajay Singh, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Twenty-six athletes from Jammu and Kashmir were among the first to be flown in for the Games.

The Games will conclude with the closing ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on January 22.