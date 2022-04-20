Khattar Hails Landslide Victory Of BJP In UP And Uttarakhand

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal today hailed the landslide victory resulting in three-fourths majority of the BJP in the Vidhan Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and said the people of these two states have given a befitting reply to the Opposition parties. In a statement here, Mr Lal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for bringing the party to power in the largest state of Uttar Pradesh with a stunning and unprecedented three-fourths majority. The Uttarakhand victory is equally impressive, he said. The credit for the opposition-wracking win in the two states goes entirely to the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo who worked assiduously and tirelessly to bring this about. It is a ringing endorsement of the policies and programmes pursued by the Prime Minister. A positive atmosphere has been created in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister. "I heartily congratulate the Prime Minister and the BJP President for the massive win. The massive victory in the two states is a ringing endorsement of the pro-people policies and programmes pursued by the NDA Government at the Centre, and shows that the people of the country are firmly behind the Prime Minister. More importantly, it puts paid to all criticism of demonetisation which was never an issue in the elections," Mr Lal added. In fact, demonetisation has proved to be the game changer in these elections and was perceived by the poor as a decision in their favour. Referring to the potential benefits to Haryana from the BJP victory, the Chief Minister said the party had emerged victorious on more than 100 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, which adjoin Haryana. BJP workers from Haryana had toured this area during the elections and Haryana would definitely benefit from the party's victory, he added. UNI