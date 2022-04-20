Khattar Govt Under Fire Over 'Shielding' Son Of State Bjp Chief

New Delhi: The police handling of the incident of stalking and alleged attempt to kidnap the daughter of a bureaucrat snowballed into a major controversy with the opposition on Monday accusing the BJP government in Haryana of shielding the state unit chief and his son, an accused, while the police said it has an open mind and could add further charges in the case. The government headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar continued to draw flak for the pressure that was allegedly brought on the Chandigarh Police to dilute the case against Vikas Barala, son of Subhash Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar, who allegedly stalked and intimidated a 29-year-old woman last week.

Under criticism from various quarters over its flip-flop in the incident involving the daughter of a senior Haryana IAS officer, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Eish Singhal said: "We are investigating the case with an open mind. If any section has to be added at a later stage, we will do it."

Singhal tried to evade direct questions on the role of the police in trying to shield the main accused, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar. However, he did not answer questions on reports that video footage of seven of the nine CCTVs had gone missing. "We have reconstructed the scene of the crime. We are trying to get the CCTV footage. We will get the technical analysis of this done.