Kharge urges people to back Congress in 2024 LS elections; says he is confident of party's win in Chhattisgarh

Janjgir: Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, said on Sunday that he is confident in his party's upcoming victory in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, and he asked voters to back the party in the Lok Sabha elections next year "to save Constitution and democracy."

It was the Congress government of Chhattisgarh's 'Bharose Ka Sammelan' where he made his remarks. The event was attended by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other members of the ruling party.

"The BJP-controlled government in the centre is plotting against the people. However, citizens must keep their guard up and vote Congress into power in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Kharge has stated that the party will easily win the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Saving the Constitution and our democracy is a top priority for us. So, we need to spread our efforts over the entire nation," he said.

During his statement in Parliament, he lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not answering questions" about the Manipur issue raised by Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

In contrast, "he continued to blame the Congress party and mock its leaders in his speech," as Kharge put it.

The Congress leader criticised PM Modi for questioning what the Congress has accomplished over the last seventy years and accused him of seeking to split the country and society.

After Rajiv Gandhi, no other member of the Gandhi family has served as prime minister, chief minister, or minister. He claimed that the Gandhis never sought power since they were motivated only by a desire to serve India.

Kharge said of Prime Minister Modi's 2014 act of prostrating himself on the steps of Parliament, "It was all just drama."Prime Minister Modi didn't join a theatre troupe; he went to the legislature.—Inputs from Agencies