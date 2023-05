New Delhi: On Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will spend the day in Punjab, where he intends to meet with Santokh Singh Chaudhary's family and offer his condolences.

Kharge will also speak at a public rally in Pathankot and take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will be led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The rally would take place in the border town of Pathankot. Kharge, Gandhi, and leaders of the Punjab Congress would all speak.—Inputs from Agencies