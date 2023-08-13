Kharge says Modi govt has rendered country's health system 'sick', Mandaviya points to UPA's 'failure'

New Delhi: On Sunday, Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, said that the Central government had made the country's health system "sick," citing the fact that even AIIMS hospitals were experiencing a scarcity of staff. This claim prompted a strong reaction from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X (previously Twitter), saying that 19 of India's best hospitals are suffering from a lack of doctors and other medical professionals.

"Plunder and jumlas have poisoned the nation. Modi ji's words are nothing but deceitful propaganda. The government has reportedly established many AIIMS. The truth is that our AIIMS are severely understaffed," the Congress chairman remarked in Hindi.—Inputs from Agencies