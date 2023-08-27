Kharge said BJP has made MP a 'laboratory' for Dalit atrocities.

New Delhi: In response to the reported death of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the BJP, saying that the state had become a "laboratory" for crimes against the group under the rule of the BJP.

He added that the approaching assembly elections will be the BJP's undoing in the state because voters will punish them for their treatment of the poor and the exploited.

The media has reported that a young Dalit guy, aged 18, was beaten to death in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh by individuals who had been pressuring him to persuade his sister to drop a sexual harassment case she had filed in 2019.—Inputs from Agenciie