Kharge calls Kejriwal, urges Opposition unity

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, received a phone call from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, a day after the AAP convenor was called by the CBI, according to reports. Kharge reportedly emphasised the necessity for opposition parties to unify against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

On Sunday, Kejriwal will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the Delhi excise policy case, and it is said that Kharge has shown support for Kejriwal.

On Friday, Kejriwal was called in as a witness for the CBI's investigation into the excise policy issue. Manish Sisodia, his former constable, was detained last month in connection with the matter.—Inputs from Agencies