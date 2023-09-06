Kharge announces several committees for Rajasthan ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday constituted several committees including the core committee with party state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as its convenor and coordination committee with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot as its members.

Kharge also constituted Campaign Committee with Govind Ram Meghwal as its chairman, Manifesto Committee with CP Joshi as its chairman and Strategic Committee with Harish Choudhary as its chairman.

In an official communication, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of committees for the ensuing assembly elections in Rajasthan with immediate effect. Kharge named 10-member core committee with Randhawa as its convenor and Gehlot, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Jitendra Singh, Pilot, Choudhary, Mahendra Jeet Malviya, Joshi and Govind Ram Meghwal as its members.

In the 26-member coordination committee, besides Gehlot and Pilot, the party has also named Raghu Sharma, Girija Vyas, and many others. The Congress in its 21-member Campaign Committee besides Meghwal, has named Ashok Chandana as co-chairman, Rajkumar Sharma as convenor and Danish Abrar and Chetan Dudi as co-convenors.

The Chief Minister, state unit chief, Congress Working Committee members and all the chairpersons of the election related committees will remain as the ex-officio members of the committee. In the 21-member Manifesto Committee, besides Joshi, the party has named Neeraj Dangi as co-chairman, Professor Gaurav Vallabh as convenor, Tikaram Meena and Pukhraj Parashar as co-convenors.

The party has named Chief Minister, state unit chief and CWC members as its ex-officio members, The party has named 26 member strategic committee with Choudhary as its chairperson, Dheeraj Gurjar as its co-chairamn, Rohit Bohra as its convenor and Ramsingh Kaswa and Amit Chachan as its co-convenors.

The Chief Minister, state unit chief, CWC members and all the chairpersons of the election related committees will remain its ex-officio members. The party also announced the Media and Communications Committee with Mamta Bhupesh as its chairperson, Swarnim Chaturvedi as its co-chairman, Mukhesh Bhakar as convenor and Jaswant Gurjar and Prashant Bairwa as co-convenors.

Kharge also announced 21-member publicity and publications committee with Murari Lal Meena as its chairperson, Arjun Bamaniya as co-chairman, Sudarshan Singh Rawat as convenor and RC Choudhary and Rajeev Arora as its co-convenors. In the protocol committee, Kharge named Pramod Jain Bhaya as its chairman, Tikaram Julie as its co-chairman, Mumtaz Masih as convenor and Pushpendra Bhardwaj and Prahlad Jhuria as co-convenors.

The Congress is eyeing a comeback in the desert state, where the elections are due later this year. Chief Minister Gehlot has announced several pro-people scheme like Old pension scheme, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to woo the voters. However, the BJP is also leaving no stones unturned to come back to the power in the state.

—PTI