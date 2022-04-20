Khanduri's Son Joins Cong, Rahul Attacks Modi For Removing Former CM From Parliament Committee

Dehradun: In a jolt to the BJP in Uttarakhand, party leader and MP and former Chief Minister BC Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri on Saturday joined the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a mega public rally in Uttarakhand, where Manish Khanduri joined the Congress , Mr Gandhi used the opportunity to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Mr Modi removed the former Uttarakhand CM from post of chairman of parliamentary committee on Defence for asking questions on national security.

Mr Gandhi said there are reasons that Mr (Manish) Khanduri is on Congress stage. "His father (BC) Khanduri spent his entire life serving the interest of the country. He was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. However, when he raised some questions that the Government is not helping the army the way it should and that the army does not have the weapons that are required for the Defence of the country, he was removed from the chairmanship of the committee", Mr Gandhi said. "This shows that there is no place for truth in the BJP", Mr Gandhi said. Attacking the PM on Rafale, Mr Gandhi accused Mr Modi of helping industrialist Anil Ambani in the controversial deal. "Anil Ambni has never produced an aircraft in his life. Hindustan Aeronautical Limited ( HAL) is a public sector company which has been producing aircraft for last 70 years, including Mig, Mirage, Sukhoi and Jaguar. The aircraft that bombed Pakistan is being maintained by HAL for years. However, Mr Modi gave a contract for manufacturing the biggest aircraft to Anil Ambani, benefiting him to a tune of 30,000 crore. The UPA government, in which AK Antony was the Defence Minister gave the contract to HAL to manufacture Rafale and the deal was reached at an amount of Rs 526 crore per aircraft. However, when Mr Modi became Prime Minister, he took along Mr Ambani in a delegation to France and within a couple of days of reaching France, sidelined HAL and gave the contract to Ambani", alleged Mr Gandhi.

The aircraft which was being bought by UPA at the rate of Rs 526 core, was bought by Mr Modi Rs 1600 crore per aircraft, he added. Rahul said Mr Modi did not respond in Parliament to the questions on Rafale deal and added that "in his nearly one and half hour speech, neither he talked about the Rafale nor about the Air force". UNI