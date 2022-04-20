Khan Trinity- Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh to do a film together?

Mumbai: If this turns out to be true, then it will certainly be Bollywood�s biggest film ever. Buzz has it that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is planning a film with all the three Khans � Shah Rukh Khan , Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on board. What is interesting is that the producer may even direct the film. However, it would be nothing short of a challenge for Nadiadwala to make a film which gives equal screen space to each of the Khans, considering the fact that each of them has an ocean of fan following and a unique charm of their own. While SRK and Salman have worked in three films together, the former has never shared screen space with Aamir. Salman and the �PK� star had created magic on the silver screen as Prem and Amar respectively, in Rajkumar Santoshi�s blockbuster comedy film- �Andaz Apna Apna� in the 1990s. If Nadiadwala succeeds in bringing the three industry heavyweights for the same film, then he is bound to hit the jackpot at the Box Office. Here�s eagerly looking forward to the film.