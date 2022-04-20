Khambatta, Shruti Modi depose before NCB, Rakul yet to appear

Mumbai: Fashion designer Simone Khambatta and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi on Thursday deposed before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was still awaited to join the probe into drugs abuse among people associated with the film industry, officials said.

According to NCB officials, Khambatta arrived at the NCB office here for questioning around 10.15 a.m. followed by Shruti Modi half an hour later.

An NCB official said that Rakul's summons were issued on Wednesday and on Thursday morning she acknowledged them and updated her latest address also.

The NCB has also summoned actresses Deepika Padukone, Shradhha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan for questioning in a drugs related case.

On Wednesday, besides Deepika, the NCB sent summons to her manager Karishma Prakash for questioning on Friday and Sara and Shradhha for questioning on Saturday.

The NCB registered a case under the NDPS Act on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that has been probing the money laundering charges into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The narcotics probe agency registered the case after a few alleged chats of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda discussing drugs came to the fore.

The NCB has os far questioned Rhea, Showik, Modi, Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, Kwan talent management agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, 'Udta Punjab' Producer Madhu Mantena Varna among several others.

Responding to a question on the number of cases the drugs law enforcement agency is probing, an NCB official said: "The agency has registered two separate cases under the NDPS Act. There are few aspects in both cases which warrant examination of both Sara and Shraddha, so they will be examined in both cases." Both cases were with the NCB and have common link.

The NCB has already arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Sawant and 16 others in the case so far. Rhea, Showik, Miranda and Sawant were in judicial custody.

The official said while the alleged chats of Deepika with her manager Prakash discussing drugs in October 2017 brought them into the probe net, Shradhha and Sara's role came to the fore following the questioning of Saha.

The NCB is the third federal agency to probe the death of Sushant besides the CBI and the ED.

